ZZ Top Celebrates 50 Years As a Hard Rocking Trio

Reporter Jim Axlerod of CBS Sunday Morning sat down with ZZ Top, the hard-rocking, country blues trio who have been together for 50 years. Band members Dusty Hill, Billy Gibbons, and Frank Beard quite fondly remembered their early days of excess and their MTV heyday, but couldn’t (or wouldn’t) recall how the band got its name, preferring to leave the story to rumor and exaggeration.

What was most touching about the interview is how loyal the three musicians are to one another, particularly when one is down. When Beard had to go to rehab, Gibbons and Hill waited for him get better and re-join the band.