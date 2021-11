Young Fox Adorably Discovers Frost for the First Time

Author Scott K. Andrews captured absolutely adorable footage of a young wild fox in his backyard, seemingly discovering frost for the very first time. The little vulpine happily sniffed around the yard with head down and then suddenly and without warning, would gleefully start rolling around in the crunchy grass with reckless abandon.

The young fox who hangs out in our garden was delighted by encountering its first frost yesterday, and the unexpectedly crunchy grass. @hourlyFox pic.twitter.com/V5TtZYbDld — Scott K. Andrews (@ScottKAndrews) November 4, 2021

via Boing Boing