What Yoda Would Sound Like If He Spoke Normally



Chewie’s Meme Town posted a couple of videos that reimagined the beloved Star Wars character Yoda using normal and definitive speaking patterns rather than his usual lopsided syntax when communicating with others in different episodes of the series.

He has a very strange squeaky voice in Empire so still sounds weird

Here’s the original scene from Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back.

The reason why Yoda’s speech sounds strange to those who speak English (and most other languages) is that the English language follows the grammatical order of subject, then verb, then object (“The mind of a child is truly wonderful”). Yoda’s speech follows the grammatical order of object, then subject, then verb ( “Truly wonderful the mind of a child is”. While the phrase makes complete sense in both instances, the latter form just sounds odd.

via Boing Boing