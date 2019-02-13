Musician Finds Himself in Times of Trouble When The Beatles Vanish From Memory in the Film ‘Yesterday’

In the humorously surreal Danny Boyle film Yesterday, a musician named Jack Malik (Himesh Patel) returns from Paris to his rural English town after an unusual electrical event takes place, only to find that The Beatles have been inexplicably completely erased from history. No one knows who they are, even after Malik plays some of their most iconic songs. Despite his sincere protestations, Malik allows himself to be recruited by a slippery American agent (Kate McKinnon) to become perform the songs as if they were his own, with the entire world none the wiser. The more famous Malik becomes, the more he realizes that all he really needs is love with his hometown sweetheart Ella (Lily James).

The film premieres in theaters June 28, 2019.