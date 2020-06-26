Composers of ‘Oh Yeah’ Share the Origins of the Song That Became Popular With ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Great Big Story visited with the musical duo of Boris Blank and Stan Lee look-alike Dieter Meier of the band Yello. The pair wrote and performed the now-iconic song “Oh Yeah”, which became wildly popular with the release of the 1986 comedy film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The song was prominently featured as the red Ferrari was revealed.

Oh Yeah.” You’ve heard this song—full of oh yeah, bow bow and ch-ch ch-ch ch-ka!—who knows how many times over the years. Recorded by the Swiss synth-pop duo known as Yello, “Oh Yeah” became a pop culture phenomenon after being featured in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Blank and Meier shared how the song was recorded. also noted that they didn’t really think too much of it at the time. Meier also stated that he wasn’t too sure of the song at first.

I was absolutely not inspired by this song. I didn’t like it at all, but then Boris told me a story that you imagined you’re the king of Tonga. The Sun is about to go down. Some people bring you a perfect great drink. A cool breeze comes to you and in this situation what would you say. That’s when I said, “Oh Yeah”.

This was the birth of the song.

Here’s the original song.