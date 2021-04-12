Laughing Squid

A daily dose of art, culture and technology.

An Immersive Landscape Installation With Floral Sculptures by Kusama at New York Botanical Garden

by on

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (previously) partnered with the New York Botanical Garden to present “Cosmic Nature” a wonderfully immersive landscape experience featuring floral and vegetal sculptures that reflect Kusama’s own interpretation of the botanical world.

Exclusively at NYBG, Kusama reveals her lifelong fascination with the natural world, beginning with her childhood spent in the greenhouses and fields of her family’s seed nursery. Her artistic concepts of obliteration, infinity, and eternity are inspired by her intimate engagement with the colors, patterns, and life cycles of plants and flowers.

This wondrous show runs from Saturday, April 10 through Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the New York Botanical Garden at 2900 Southern Boulevard in The Bronx.


Host your WordPress site on Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved