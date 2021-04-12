An Immersive Landscape Installation With Floral Sculptures by Kusama at New York Botanical Garden

Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama (previously) partnered with the New York Botanical Garden to present “Cosmic Nature” a wonderfully immersive landscape experience featuring floral and vegetal sculptures that reflect Kusama’s own interpretation of the botanical world.

Exclusively at NYBG, Kusama reveals her lifelong fascination with the natural world, beginning with her childhood spent in the greenhouses and fields of her family’s seed nursery. Her artistic concepts of obliteration, infinity, and eternity are inspired by her intimate engagement with the colors, patterns, and life cycles of plants and flowers.

This wondrous show runs from Saturday, April 10 through Sunday, October 31, 2021 at the New York Botanical Garden at 2900 Southern Boulevard in The Bronx.