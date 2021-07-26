What Life Is Like in the Coldest City on Earth

Documentary filmmaker Cenet traveled to Yakutsk, Siberia, the coldest city on record. The city, which sits at the northeastern tip of Siberia, is only 280 miles away from the North Pole. Once a place for Stalin to send dissidents due to its incredibly frigid environment, there are up to 300,000 people who live here. In order to do so successfully, however, they must take special safety precautions regarding personal habits and transportation. This means not wearing glasses with metal frames that can freeze, building houses on pillars, and driving a car very carefully.

The lowest air temperature ever measured in this region is -96.16°F. It’s as if it belongs on another planet. …If you have a car here you have a big problem, winter lasts for 6 to 7 months here and in that time you can never drive your car. If you insist on driving it, you can never stop your vehicle’s engine. …if it stops it can be completely covered with ice and the engine oil will freeze

Cenet was so fascinated by the cold that he conducted a number of weather-based experiments.

Frozen eggs and noodles, wet clothes, bowling with water balloons… I visited the coldest city on the planet; Yakutsk. Here are 8 amazing ice experiments and ice tricks from Yakutsk / Yakutia, temperature is at -55°C. Extreme cold weather experiments were amazing.

via The Awesomer