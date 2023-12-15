How To Perfectly Wrap a Present Using Simple Math

Mathematician Katie Steckles explains how to perfectly wrap a present using a simple mathematical shortcut. Just ensure that the four corners around the present meet in the middle. If the gift is circular or triangular, other rules apply.

If instead, the end of your gift is circular you’ll want to leave half the height again and this means that all the ends will meet exactly in the middle…if you happen to be wrapping a shape that has a triangular cross-section, instead, you want to use the full height and you want the bit at the end of the paper to be the same height as the whole shape.