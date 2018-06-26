Laughing Squid

An English Bulldog With an Oversized Underbite and Giant Tongue Is Named World’s Ugliest Dog of 2018

An absolutely adorable English Bulldog named Zsa Zsa, whose oversized underbite and a long hanging tongue contributed to her being named the “Worlds Ugliest Dog” during the 2018 Sonoma-Marin Fair. The dog was rescued by a compassionate couple from Minnesota, who took one look at Zsa Zsa’s incredible face and knew they needed make her a part of their family.

The paparazzi was in full swing for the World’s Ugliest Dog contest as Zsa Zsa, a rescued English Bulldog from Anoka, Minnesota charmed her way into the judges hearts. Nine years young with a swaggering tongue, Zsa Zsa delivered a shower of slobber as she claimed this year’s title. Zsa Zsa’s adopted parents, Megan and Jesse Brainard share, ‘she was a puppy mill dog for 5 years in Missouri sent to a dog auction and later purchased by Underdog Rescue. From the moment we saw her beautiful face, we knew we would be her forever home. We are so excited for her, she deserves this.’


