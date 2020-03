Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Japanese chef Oiri of Oiri Kitchen used his amazing knife skills to slice bread, cucumbers, tomatoes, and meat to impossibly thin widths to create what he considers to be “probably the thinnest sandwich in the world”. Oiri sliced the vegetables so thinly that they were nearly transparent.

Here are some other examples of Oiri’s knifework.

via SoraNews24