The World’s Smallest Saxophone

Jim Cheek of Sax explained and demonstrated the soprillo (Soprillo B b piccolo saxophone), the world’s smallest saxophone. Woodwind expert Benedict Eppelsheim created this tiny high-pitched instrument at his shop in Munich, and it is a very complicated instrument to learn. In fact, it was a nightmare for both Michael and Jamie at the Sax shop.

The Soprillo Saxophone is the smallest and highest pitch in the family. …It’s so small that unlike the other members of the saxophone family, the soprillo saxophone’s octave key is actually part of the mouthpiece!