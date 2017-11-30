Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Visiting the World’s Oldest Surviving Doll Hospital

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Great Big Story traveled to the Hospital de Bonecas in Lisbon, Portugal to meet with Manuela Cutileiro, a “doll doctor” at the oldest surviving doll hospital in the world. They take a behind the scenes look at how plastic, porcelain, metal, wool and fabric dolls are treated for missing eyes, chipped paint, and broken arms just like we are at a real hospital. The interesting doll hospital has been family owned and run since 1830.

The Hospital de Bonecas in Lisbon, Portugal, has got a pretty sweet operation, complete with a reception area, a plastic surgery room and a morgue. And no matter what your ailment is—broken leg, missing eye, cracked skull—head doctor Manuela Cutileiro has got you covered. But instead of fixing flesh and bones, Hospital de Bonecas lovingly repairs and restores dolls and toys. Cutileiro’s family has been in the business of mending childhood memories since 1830.

A Trip Through the Oldest Surviving Doll Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy