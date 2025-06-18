How the World’s Most Remote Fine Dining Restaurant Creates Elegant Dishes in a Challenging Environment

Great Big Story visited Huset, the world’s most remote fine dining restaurant, located in the polar Norwegian town of Longyearbyen on the island of Svalbard.

The sous chef, Mégane Couvreur, and manager Maxime Resse explained how the restaurant utilizes whatever is available at the time to create elegant dishes. Couvreur also discussed using fermentation to preserve ingredients in such a challenging environment.

Sous chef Megane and Restaurant Manager/Head Sommelier Maxime Resse navigate the daily challenges of Arctic life—from food shortages and frozen pipes to polar nights and midnight sun—while embracing traditional preservation techniques like fermentation.

Examples of Dishes at Huset

via 1440