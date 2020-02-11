The World’s Largest Aerial Firework Lights Up the Sky

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

During the annual Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival in Colorado, the aptly named Steamboat Fireworks shattered the extremely difficult previous Guinness World Record for the “largest aerial firework” with the incredibly successful launch and brilliant explosion of their massive 62-inch shell.

For the Feb. 8, 2020, launch, the composition of the black-powder charge will be changed so it burns milliseconds slower. The shell’s thickness will be increased by three inches for a total of eight inches.

The team at Steamboat Fireworks had previously tested out the incredible 2,509-pound shell in 2019 but the charge was too powerful. Luckily, however, they got the charge balance just right for the 2020 launch.

via Miss Cellania