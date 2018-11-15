Laughing Squid

The World’s Fastest Talking Man Performs the Michael Jackson Song ‘Bad’ in 20 Seconds in a 1987 Interview

In a 1987 interview, John Moschitta Jr, actor and then Guinness World Record holder for World’s Fastest Talker, opened up to reporter Marcus Jones about his career up to that point, the commercials he’s done and his 10 minute school.

But the highlight of the interview was when Jones handed the albums sleeve of Michael Jackson’s new album and asked him to recite the words from the title track “Bad”. Moschitta did so in about 20 seconds.

Here’s a new contemporary challenge. This is from Michael Jackson’s new album, his first cut there “Bad”. If you could just sort of give us your rendition of it.

