World’s Fastest Blindfolded Speedrunner Shows How He Moves Through Games Without the Benefit of Sight

Great Big Story spoke with Bubzia, a Guinness World Record-setting blindfolded speedrunner who has conquered every Super Mario 64 game using his ears and memory to play video games without the benefit of sight.

Blindfolded speedrunning and WORLD records… meet Bubzia, the Zelda, Dead or Alive, Final Fantasy, and Super Mario-loving Nintendo gamer. Using only sound and memory, he’s conquered SM64’s toughest challenges faster than anyone in history – including an insane 120-star blindfolded run in 11 hours and 22 minutes.

Bubzia also gave two of the video producers some helpful tips when trying out blindfold speedrunning for the first time.

We meet the man behind the blindfold, as he transitions to becoming a full-time gamer, and get an exclusive masterclass on how to speedrun, with top tips and secrets that helped turn him into a gaming legend. Finally, the Great Big Story team put his coaching to the test as he trains two of our producers for their own blindfolded Super Mario challenge. Can they pull it off?