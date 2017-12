An interesting BBC report on the hidden history of London reveals how hospital stretchers that were once used on the battlefields of World War II have since been recycled and put to use as yard railings around the city. Reporter Jim Wheble took a closer look at the railings, noting the curve of the handles and the smaller ones that were used for children.

