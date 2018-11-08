Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A History of the Sculpted Facial Prosthetics Used to Disguise Soldiers’ Horrific Facial Injuries in WWI

by at on

The HBO series Boardwalk Empire featured in its first few seasons, an unusual character named Richard Harrow (played by Jack Huston), who wore a sculpted facial prosthetic held in place by glasses and hid the horrific facial injuries he suffered as a soldier in World War I.

This portrayal appears fairly accurate and in accordance with what Vox editor Phil Edwards explains in a fascinating video essay about the history of this very subject. Edwards also highlights how American sculptor Anna Coleman Ladd loaned her talents to the “Masks for Facial Disfigurement” department, who specialized in providing these prosthetics for injured veterans.

A 1918 photograph of Anna Coleman Ladd creating a mask for a soldier in her workshop.

Anna_Coleman_Ladd_and_soldier

Here’s the Richard Harrow character from Boardwalk Empire.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP