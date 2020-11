Nilanshi Patel, an 18 year old in Gujarat, India has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest hair on a teenager after setting the record twice before. Nilanshi has not had a haircut since she was six years old and in November 2020, her beautiful locks measured an incredible two meters (6.67 feet).

