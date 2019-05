In 2017, a man from New Dehli, India named Davinder Singh confidently broke the Guinness World Record for typing a 130 character phrase with his nose. Singh typed “Guinness World Records have challenged me to type this sentence using my nose in the fastest time” in 40.19 seconds. The previous record was 43.85 seconds.

