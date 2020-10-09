Texas Teenager Breaks the Guinness World Record for the Female With the Longest Legs

Maci Currin, a teenager in Cedar Park, Texas, broke the world record for longest legs (female) that had been previously held by Russian model Ekaterina Lisina. Currin, who stands at an impressive 6’10”, has legs that measure over a yard each. She also set the record for the longest legs on a teenager.

17-year-old Maci Currin (USA) is strutting into the brand new Guinness World Records 2021 book after being confirmed as having the world’s longest legs (female) and the longest legs on a teenager. …Her left leg measures 135.267 cm (53.255 in), while her right leg measures 134.3 cm (52.874 in).

Currin has learned to embrace her statuesque height despite being teased for it when she was younger.