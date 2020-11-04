World Jump Rope Champion Teaches Cool Rope Tricks

World Jump Rope champion Tori Boggs performs some truly mind-blowing tricks. Along with her multiple award-winning competition talent, Boggs also likes to teach others to perform some of her wonderfully slick moves with online tutorials.

I started rope skipping at the age of 5. It was love at first sight! Now, I travel the world teaching my sport, performing in a variety of events and shows, and competing at world-level competitions. …I also have the opportunity to work as a trainer, choreographer, designer, and director specializing in performance design and creation as well as athlete training and development across the globe.