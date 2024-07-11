Woody Harrelson Reads a Hilarious Letter By John Cheever About a Very Unforgiving Cat

Actor Woody Harrelson read a hilarious letter written by author John Cheever to Josie Herbst, a friend and fellow author who had foisted a very unforgiving cat upon him. Cheever wrote this letter to repair the relationship that had been damaged due to the cat. Harrelson did his very best to keep a straight face, but broke out laughing several times.

One afternoon in 1960, a balding cat was thrust upon novelist John Cheever by his old friend Josie Herbst, who explained that she could no longer keep him. Cheever reluctantly homed the cat, but they didn’t get on; so much so that Cheever’s friendship with Herbst soon deteriorated. The rift finally healed in 1963, when Cheever sent Herbst the letter you’re about to hear.

This hilarious performance took place during a Letters Live show, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in November 2023.