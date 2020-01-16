Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Moving Illustrated Story of a Woodworker Who Carves Out the Love of His Life Only to Tragically Lose Her

by on

Brooklyn artist Tom Booth has created an incredible, digitally animated series that tells the moving story of a lonely woodworker who skillfully carves out a beautiful woman from a piece of wood. She comes to life and the two spend time together, seemingly falling in love, but in the end, he appears to be saying goodbye to the love of his life.

The story isn’t fully fleshed out as Booth is currently working on a Netflix special, but he’s happy to share what he can when he can.

via My Modern Met


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved