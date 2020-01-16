A Moving Illustrated Story of a Woodworker Who Carves Out the Love of His Life Only to Tragically Lose Her

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Brooklyn artist Tom Booth has created an incredible, digitally animated series that tells the moving story of a lonely woodworker who skillfully carves out a beautiful woman from a piece of wood. She comes to life and the two spend time together, seemingly falling in love, but in the end, he appears to be saying goodbye to the love of his life.

The story isn’t fully fleshed out as Booth is currently working on a Netflix special, but he’s happy to share what he can when he can.

Added some basic animation just for fun. I’ve had some exciting conversations about this story, and I’m eager to share more when I can. Thank you for the continued patience and new followers asking about my woodworker. ?? pic.twitter.com/sH50i72P9L — Tom Booth (@TallTomsTales) October 23, 2019

