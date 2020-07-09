Laughing Squid

A Cleverly Designed Vintage Wooden Robot Bar Inspired by the 1969 Apollo 11 Lunar Landing

Interior designer Kelly Wearstler discovered a very cleverly designed convertible wooden robot bar. This piece was designed by Borghesani in 1969 in direct correlation to the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing.

The piece had once been available through 1st Dibs, but has since been sold.

