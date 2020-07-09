A Cleverly Designed Vintage Wooden Robot Bar Inspired by the 1969 Apollo 11 Lunar Landing

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Interior designer Kelly Wearstler discovered a very cleverly designed convertible wooden robot bar. This piece was designed by Borghesani in 1969 in direct correlation to the historic Apollo 11 lunar landing.

SPACE ODDITY. This vintage Borghesani wooden robot was crafted in 1969 and story has it that the design was inspired by the lunar landing. XK pic.twitter.com/bnobahyx1g — Kelly Wearstler (@kellywearstler) July 4, 2020

The piece had once been available through 1st Dibs, but has since been sold.

via Why Is This Interesting