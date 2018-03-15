Whimsical Wooden Mounted Animal Head Trophies

The Hunter’s Wall is a whimsical collection of mounted animal head trophies, created by Tzachi Nevo of Umasqu Studio, that are made from wood, not from actual animals. The Bear, Bull, Deer, Elephant #1 and #2, Fox, Lion, Panda, and Zebra are available to purchase from the Umasqu shop.
My modern, humorist take on the traditional hunter’s wall. This wooden animal head wall mount will make a great addition to your office wall, living room or the kids room, you can not go wrong with this artistic comic art.
via designboom