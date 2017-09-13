Stunning Abstract Wooden Sculptures Featuring Intricately Carved Cityscapes From Around the World

James McNabb produces one of a kind cityscape-inspired wood sculptures that explore the limitless possibilities of the urban landscape and our human relationship to it. Traditional woodworking techniques are combined with experimental mark making to create new visions of the urban landscape. …McNabb blends traditional woodworking techniques with experimental mark making using a bandsaw. This intuitive process, referred to as “sketching with a bandsaw” allows the artist to generate forms rapidly, working through new and exciting ideas without preliminary design development.

Artist and sculptor James McNabb creates absolutely stunning cityscapes that are carved into the wood of circular and abstract sculptures . Every piece he creates is made from reclaimed discarded wood and the intricate skyline carvings are deftly carve with a process he calls “sketching with a bandsaw”.

