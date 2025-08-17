An Amazing Hand Carved Optical Illusion Wooden Bowl That Appears to Spin in Both Directions At Once

Woodturner Jack Mack created an amazing decorative walnut wooden bowl that creates an optical illusion of spinning in both directions at one time.

Woodturning This Thing Spins BOTH Ways…I use a woodturning lathe to turn a decorative plate from walnut .

This is a great example of the “wagon-wheel effect”, rather than spokes, the bowl features increasingly larger holes as it moves outward into the rim. This series of holes creates a stroboscopic effect that makes it look like the center is moving in the opposite direction from the rest of the bowl.

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts