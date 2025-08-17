An Amazing Hand Carved Optical Illusion Wooden Bowl That Appears to Spin in Both Directions At Once

Woodturner Jack Mack created an amazing decorative walnut wooden bowl that creates an optical illusion of spinning in both directions at one time.

Woodturning This Thing Spins BOTH Ways…I use a woodturning lathe to turn a decorative plate from walnut .

This is a great example of the “wagon-wheel effect”, rather than spokes, the bowl features increasingly larger holes as it moves outward into the rim. This series of holes creates a stroboscopic effect that makes it look like the center is moving in the opposite direction from the rest of the bowl.

