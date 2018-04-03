Homemade Bread Made in a Homemade Outdoor Wood Fired Oven Shaped Like an Open Mouthed Cat

Vlogger Li Ziqi who very gracefully demonstrated the traditional Chinese art of making paper from scratch and a step-by-step process for truly homemade kimchi, took on a project of much greater scale. After watching an instructional video, Li set to work carting and laying bricks, filling in rocks, scooping up dirt and rolling out mud to create an adorable outdoor wood fired oven in the shape of an open-mouthed cat with chimney ears. Li wasted no time in preparing a loaf of bread for baking.

My sister asked to build an oven last summer and finally I got some free time to build one now. Actually ovens are very popular aboard, just not too many people make it in China. The bread made in the oven is soft and sweet on the inside and crisp on the outside. With the smell of coal fire and the warm temperature, enjoying the taste of the bread will bring pure happiness to you……