Woman Teaches Duckling With a Splayed Leg to Walk

Erin Amadon found a little abandoned newly hatched duckling who was unable to move forward due to a splayed leg. She took him home, cared for him, and even taught him to walk. With a little time, patience and several Band-Aids, the duckling, now named Bea, learned to walk within a week. Because the duckling was so young, Amadon at first thought he was a she.

We’ve got a little Band-Aid around her legs let’s see how she does…after the first couple of days you could really see that she was improving…I would kind of cheer her on root for her to get going…By the end of the week checked her again and she was doing fantastic. …When I finally took it off she ran. It was just this feeling of like, we fixed that.

Amadon takes Bea out on adventures, although she uses a leash because he hasn’t had much experience with the outside world.

Now that he’s an adult I wanted to do something that was extra special to celebrate how far he’s come…I we decided to go on a hike together …just for his own safety and because he’s domesticated, if I’m going to take him to the park I use a leash on him.

She hopes to eventually release him out into her yard with the other ducks who live there.

I have those two ducks that are in my side yard and the goal is that he grows up and he’s going to integrate with them.