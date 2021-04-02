Woman Plays Amazing Trumpet Solos With Her Mouth

Comedian Taylor shared her remarkable talent for imitating trumpet solos with her mouth and an occasional glass to change the timbre. Taylor showcased her skill with covers of such iconic performances as “La Vie en Rose”, “The Imperial March“, and a bit of Benny Goodman in between.
Weird talent: Mouth trumpet
