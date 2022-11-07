Baby Elephant Thanks Young Woman Who Helped Free Their Stuck Feet From Roadside Mud

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who has previously posted wonderful videos of kindness being shown to animals, shared an incredibly uplifting video of a young woman in Thailand freeing a baby elephant’s feet from roadside mud.

She helped the elephant baby to come out from the mud it was struck in. Baby acknowledges with a blessing ? pic.twitter.com/HeDmdeKLNm — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 27, 2022

The woman, who had been walking her dog when she saw the little pachyderm stuck between the roadway and the tall grass, helped free each foot from the mud and then gently pulled the calf’s body forward. Once free from the muck, the grateful elephant thanked the woman with an upturned trunk.

via My Modern Met