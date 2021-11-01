Amusing Short Film About a New York City Woman Who Falls in Love With the Home Depot 12 Foot Skeleton

The amusing short film “My New Boyfriend” by Brooklyn filmmaker Anthony DiMieri tells the story of a woman (Alexis Martinez) who was ready to give up on dating in New York City when she met the 12 foot tall skeleton from Home Depot. She found him to be different from any other guy she had ever met and she fell in love with the bony giant immediately.

Dating in New York was never easy. after years rotating between finance bros, tech guys, and Bushwick dudes with no bed frame, I was ready to give up. Then I finally met someone. He wasn’t like the others. He was different. He was tall. He had great bone structure. I was never much of a believer in love at first sight but when i first met the 12-foot skeleton from Home Depot it was like, wow, this might actually be the one.

via Digg