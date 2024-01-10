BeamO, A Handheld Multiscope That Checks Temperature, Lung and Heart Functions From Home

BeamO is a handheld multiscope by Withings that can record body temperature, read oxygen levels, listen to the heart and lungs, monitor medication, and detect possible cardiac issues from home.

Introducing BeamO, the world’s first multiscope for revolutionary at-home checkups, enabling you to observe not only your temperature, but also your heart and lungs.

The device is just a little bit larger than a standard television remote and connects with a patient’s smartphone to collect advanced medical information for their doctor to review.

Robust and complete records. Only for you and your doctors.

via The Awesomer