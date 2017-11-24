Wirecutter’s Best Black Friday Deals

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter, reviews for the real world. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter’s independently chosen editorial picks, they may earn affiliate commissions that support their work. Read their continuously updated list of deals here.

Anker PowerCore 20100

Street Price: $40; Deal Price: $32

The best price we’ve seen on a charger that can charge multiple phones at once.

The Anker PowerCore 20100 is the top pick for more power in our USB battery pack and power bank guide. We wrote, “It’s the best value for anyone who needs more power than our everyday picks offer and doesn’t need to fit their battery into a pocket or a small bag. With 74 Wh (20,000 mAh) of capacity, this Anker pack can charge your smartphone every day for a weeklong work trip or keep two devices charged for a long weekend away.”

UE Roll 2

Street Price: $75; Deal Price: $50

While we’ve seen this price a few times, it’s only a few dollars above the best we’ve seen.

The UE Roll 2 is the top pick in our portable Bluetooth speaker guide. We wrote, “It’s the most appealing portable Bluetooth speaker available, the one we’d buy if we could get only one. The Roll 2 represents a marked improvement over what was already a great speaker.”

Playstation VR Skyrim Bundle

Street Price: $450; Deal Price: $335

This bundle was $450 until recently, game still goes for $60 & while street price of VR gear is falling, street is no lower than $400.

The Playstation VR is an “also great” pick in our guide to the best VR headsets for PC and PS4. We wrote, “Sony’s PlayStation VR headset can’t track you quite as well as the competition can, but it’s good enough to provide a fun, solid virtual reality gaming experience.”

G Pen Elite Vaporizer

Street Price $150; Deal Price $85 using code BFCM5

Use code BFCM5 for 5% off to get the best price we’ve seen on our pick.

This is the best portable vaporizer we’ve ever tested at its price. We wrote, “the G Pen Elite Vaporizer has features you rarely see in the under-$200 price category, like combination convection and conduction heating, a digital display for battery life and precision temperature control.”

GoPro Hero5 Black + $50 Gift Card

Street Price: $450; Deal Price: $350

Even with a new model out, drops are rare. This discount + the extra giftcard make this a great deal.

The GoPro Hero5 Black is our pick in our best action camera guide. We wrote, “The Hero5 Black builds on the success of its predecessor, the Hero4 Silver, with new features that significantly enhance its usability. The built-in waterproofing is the most important addition, since it means you can shoot anywhere, anytime, without fiddling with a case.”

Oculus Rift + Touch

Street Price: $400; Deal Price: $350

The first drop below $400 we’ve seen, and it’s a big $50 savings.

The Oculus Rift + Touch is our pick in our best VR headsets for PC and PS4 guide. We wrote, “It’s clear Oculus put a lot of thought into building a headset that will appeal to gaming veterans and newcomers alike with a comfy fit, quick startup process, and wide range of content.”

Corsair K70 LUX RGB w/ red switches

Street Price: $150; Deal Price: $110

The lowest price we’ve seen on a mechanical keyboard we like.

The Corsair K70 LUX RGB is our full-size gaming pick in our review of our favorite mechanical keyboards. We wrote, “If you want a full-size gaming keyboard with media keys and Cherry switches, the best option is the Corsair K70 LUX RGB Mechanical Gaming keyboard. It’s available with Cherry MX Brown, MX Blue, MX Red, and MX Speed switches. Though the K70 LUX was one of the more expensive full-size gaming boards we tested, it was still the favorite of our panel testers because of its superior build quality and handy media keys.”

Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver Headset

Street Price $50; Deal Price $35

The first drop we’ve seen, $15 off, on a more value-priced pick from our guide.

The Kingston HyperX Cloud Revolver Headset is the best gaming headset we’ve tested. It’s impressively comfortable—you can wear it for hours on end without cranial distress. That comfort, plus the headset’s great audio performance, made it a clear winner in our tests.

Sonos Playbar

Street Price: $700; Deal Price: $600

A new low on our top pick for best soundbar. We wrote, “The Playbar sounds fantastic and is easier to set up and operate than any other soundbar we’ve tested.”

Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB Turntable + Mackie CR3

Street Price: $330; Deal Price: $244 with code DIGTURKEY5

Use code DIGTURKEY5 to get this duo for a great price.

The Audio-Technica AT-LP120-USB is our pick in our guide to the best turntable for casual listening. We wrote, “The Audio-Technica is highly adjustable, has a built-in phono preamp for hassle-free setup, sounds great out of the box, offers above-average adjustment flexibility, and has a built-in USB port that makes it easy to digitize your LP collection.” The Mackie CR3 speakers are our top pick computer speakers. We wrote, “There are better-sounding speakers that cost more, and cheaper speakers that sound decent, but these have the right blend of sound quality and user-friendliness.”

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC33iS Headphones

Street Price: $70; Deal Price: $39

A big drop on these noise-canceling earbuds.

The Audio-Technica ATH-ANC33iS are the budget pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling earbuds. We wrote, “If the Bose QuietControl 30 is out of your price range but you still want Bluetooth, the Phiaton BT 100 NC is a solid alternative. This pair doesn’t offer as much noise cancelling as the QC30, but it still provides a reasonable amount while costing around 30 percent of the price of the Bose model. This model can also connect via analog, so if the battery dies you can still listen to music.”

Samsung Gear IconX Earbuds

Street Price: $200; Deal Price: $150

The first discount we’ve seen on this pair of earbuds.

The Samsung Gear IconX earbuds are the Android/Samsung pick in our true wireless guide. We wrote, “Offers decent sound, probably on a par with that of $70 corded in-ear headphones. The fit is comfortable and secure for most ear types. Touch-sensitive volume, track, and voice-command controls mean you don’t have to press the earbud uncomfortably and awkwardly into your ear as you make adjustments.”

Celestron NexStar 5 SE Telescope

Street Price: $700; Deal Price: $600

A nice deal matching the previous low on our best telescope pick.

Midwest Supplies Beer. Simply Beer. Starter Beer Brewing Kit

Street Price: $170; Deal Price: $60

The first drop we’ve seen on this beer kit, $10 below the street price.

This is the budget pick in our guide for beer brewing kits, which we recommend if you already own a 5-gallon pot. We wrote that the Midwest Supplies Beer. Simply Beer. Starter Beer Brewing Kit features more well-rounded and detailed instructions than some of our other picks and the included recipe is every bit as robust as complex as those of our main picks.

