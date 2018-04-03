Laughing Squid

An Amazing Machine Bends Wires in a Variety of Shapes at Incredible Speeds

Wire Bender

Automated Industrial Machinery, Inc. (AIM, Inc.) posted mesmerizing footage of their amazing AFE-2D6 machine bending wires in all sorts of shapes at incredible speeds.

The AFE-2Dx line of equipment is designed around our standard AFM-2Dx line without all of the features that might not be needed from all users. It is a simplified version of our standard AFM-2Dx line and it does not have a tilting top plate. The AFM in the model number stands for “AccuForm Modular” which means that the machine can be configured in Modules. For common features please read our page Common attributes for the majority of our equipment.

via Boing Boing

