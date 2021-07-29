Touching Animation About a Reclusive Old Man and an Unlikely Friend Who Keeps Him From Freezing to Death

“Winter’s Blight” by Claire Campbell is a truly touching stop motion animation about a lonely recluse who lives out in the woods trying to keep himself warm in the winter. He realizes that he needs to chop down a tree but neither had the will or the energy to do it himself, yet he perseveres as best he can. It’s only when an unlikely friend, who had been looking out for him all along, keeps the old man from freezing to death.

via Colossal