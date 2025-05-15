A Strangely Soothing Kinetic Sculpture Featuring Windshield Wipers Repeatedly Stroking Gray Faux Fur

The incredibly creative pair of Pfeifer & Kreutzer created the kinetic sculpture “Caress”, a piece of gray faux fur attached to a wall that is being repeatedly stroked toward and against the grain by two windshield wipers. The effect is strangely soothing and somewhat menacing at the same time.

Two windshield wipers stroke across gray imitation fur—sometimes with, sometimes against the grain. A movement between tenderness and mechanics, control and resistance.

