A Strangely Soothing Kinetic Sculpture Featuring Windshield Wipers Repeatedly Stroking Gray Faux Fur

The incredibly creative pair of Pfeifer & Kreutzer created the kinetic sculpture “Caress”, a piece of gray faux fur attached to a wall that is being repeatedly stroked toward and against the grain by two windshield wipers. The effect is strangely soothing and somewhat menacing at the same time.

Two windshield wipers stroke across gray imitation fur—sometimes with, sometimes against the grain. A movement between tenderness and mechanics, control and resistance.

Other Projects Using Motors, Wipers, and Faux Fur

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts