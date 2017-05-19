Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

An Amusingly Narrated Wildlife Documentary About Humans Who Flock to the Annual Frieze NY Art Fair

by at on

Just ten days after the conclusion of annual Frieze NY event, W Magazine created an amusing faux wildlife documentary focusing on the habits of “Chameleons of the Art World“. These chameleons are specific human species who flock to the annual art fair on Roosevelt Island, their perceptible differences and classifications noted via narration not so dissimilar to that of Sir David Attenborough.

Behold the magnificent creatures you find in the art world. To the untrained eye, they may all look the same, but look closer, and you’ll notice some rare, vivid organisms in fascinating styles of dress. We call them chameleons, and each year they gather for a spawning ritual known as Frieze New York, where we captured them in their natural habitat for our latest wildlife film.

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.