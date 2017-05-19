An Amusingly Narrated Wildlife Documentary About Humans Who Flock to the Annual Frieze NY Art Fair

Just ten days after the conclusion of annual Frieze NY event, W Magazine created an amusing faux wildlife documentary focusing on the habits of “Chameleons of the Art World“. These chameleons are specific human species who flock to the annual art fair on Roosevelt Island, their perceptible differences and classifications noted via narration not so dissimilar to that of Sir David Attenborough.

Behold the magnificent creatures you find in the art world. To the untrained eye, they may all look the same, but look closer, and you’ll notice some rare, vivid organisms in fascinating styles of dress. We call them chameleons, and each year they gather for a spawning ritual known as Frieze New York, where we captured them in their natural habitat for our latest wildlife film.