Wild Parrot Flies Off With a Family’s GoPro Capturing Gorgeous Footage of a New Zealand National Park

While staying at the Luxmore Hut in New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park, visitor Alex Verheul and his family had left a GoPro on the balcony. It was not long before a cheeky Kea (alpine parrot) came along, grabbed the camera by the strap, and flew away. In doing so, the bird captured gorgeous footage of the park that the family wouldn’t otherwise have gotten if the bird had never come by.

Verheul explains how they got the camera back by following the sound of the parrot. Verheul’s son Luca located the missing camera, although the case was torn off the back.

