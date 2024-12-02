A Lively Rockabilly Cover of the Classic Thin Lizzy Song ‘The Boys Are Back In Town’

Scott Bradlee of Postmodern Jukebox teamed up with Nashville musicians Wild Bill and The Bruisers to perform a lively 1950s rockabilly cover of the classic Thin Lizzy song “The Boys Are Back In Town”. Wild Bill, per usual, was quite the showman, playing his upright bass one-handed and like a guitar.

Singing bassist Wild Bill (from our “Stayin’ Alive” cover) is back at the PMJ mic, and he’s brought his fellow Bruisers along to help us create this ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll – meets – rockabilly take on the 1976 Thin Lizzy hit, “The Boys Are Back In Town.”