Pennsylvania Photographer Captures Footage of an Amazing Array of Wild Animals Crossing a Log Bridge

Wildlife photographer Robert Bush Sr. has captured footage the amazing array of wild animals who cross over and under a log bridge that sits above a stream in the Pennsylvania wilderness.

The video, taken year-round, shows bears, deer, bobcats, grouse, beavers and many other wildlife crossing the bridge, or swimming underneath in their natural habitats.

Bush stated that he does this because he loves watching animals in their natural habitat.