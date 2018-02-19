Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund and Brother Oakley Race Each Other Around a Track In Little Sports Cars

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Crusoe and Oakley Dachshunds Race Weiner 500

In the first ever Weiner 500, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, known for his fabulous adventures, was clad in blue and little brother Oakley in red, climbed into their respective (remote controlled) sports cars and chased each other around a NASCAR race track. Crusoe emerged the victor, probably Oakley was feeling a bit peckish.

Crusoe and Oakley have their first ever NASCAR style race in a Ferrari and BMW ride on cars for dogs. Who will win? We shall see? gentledogs start your engines! …It’s Crusoe vs Oakley in the first-ever WIENER 500!!…We’re hoping to get invited to #Daytona500

Oakley Chicken to go

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP