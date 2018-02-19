Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund and Brother Oakley Race Each Other Around a Track In Little Sports Cars

In the first ever Weiner 500, Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund, known for his fabulous adventures, was clad in blue and little brother Oakley in red, climbed into their respective (remote controlled) sports cars and chased each other around a NASCAR race track. Crusoe emerged the victor, probably Oakley was feeling a bit peckish.
Crusoe and Oakley have their first ever NASCAR style race in a Ferrari and BMW ride on cars for dogs. Who will win? We shall see? gentledogs start your engines! …It’s Crusoe vs Oakley in the first-ever WIENER 500!!…We’re hoping to get invited to #Daytona500