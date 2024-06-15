Why Stops Signs Are Octagon Shaped

Four-time Jeopardy winner Alex Schmidt explained the origin of stop signs in the United States and why they are octagonal in shape. The logic behind this incredibly distinctive shape came from the Mississippi Valley Highway Association in 1922, which determined the more sides a shape had, the greater level of danger it invoked. And it caught on, not only in the US but around the world.

