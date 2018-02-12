Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Why Olympic Athletes Bite Their Gold Medals

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a sporting episode of the Olympic Channel series Burning Questions, a bearded host cheerfully explained a brief animated history of Olympic medals, the fairly recent advent of the gold medal, the odds of winning a gold medal and why athletes are often seen biting their gold medals.

The tradition of biting into shiny, gold things dates back to merchants who would bite their coins to make sure they weren’t lead forgeries. That’s because, historically, gold was alloyed with other harder metals to make it harder So if biting the coin left teeth marks, the merchant would know it was a fake. These days, the biting might be for show. But it’s become as much a part of the Olympic tradition as the medals themselves.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy