Why Puritans in Colonial New England Had Christmas Celebrations Banned for 22 Years

In a seasonal episode of History Dose, creators Chris and Joe explain why the Puritans of colonial New England had the colonies ban the holiday for 22 years in 1659. They were concerned about Pagan influence, public drunkenness, the demanding nature of carolers and the unnecessary revelry around the holiday. When the popularity of Puritan piety began to fade, the holiday was put back into place to the relief of all.

We delve into their religious objections to its observance and their qualms with how Christmas was celebrated in that era. We finally touch on how this anti-Christmas sentiment started to deteriorate.

via Boing Boing