Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Why Puritans in Colonial New England Had Christmas Celebrations Banned for 22 Years

by at on

In a seasonal episode of History Dose, creators Chris and Joe explain why the Puritans of colonial New England had the colonies ban the holiday for 22 years in 1659. They were concerned about Pagan influence, public drunkenness, the demanding nature of carolers and the unnecessary revelry around the holiday. When the popularity of Puritan piety began to fade, the holiday was put back into place to the relief of all.

We delve into their religious objections to its observance and their qualms with how Christmas was celebrated in that era. We finally touch on how this anti-Christmas sentiment started to deteriorate.

via Boing Boing




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/month. It includes email, free Jetpack Premium, daily backups, CDN and a free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP