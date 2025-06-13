Dr. Sarah Wooten of Cats.com, who previously shared why cats knock things over and why cats make biscuits, explained the numerous reasons why cats unblinkingly stare at their humans. The reasons include behaviors and emotions such as curiosity, love, communication, fear, aggression, and pain or illness. Context is also very important.

I have got seven reasons why cats may be staring. Remember when you’re thinking about these different reasons, you have to interpret your cat’s staring in the context of what’s going on around them. So are they stressed? Are they happy? Are they hungry? What is happening in the environment? Also you want to interpret these stares in the context of other behavioral cues that they’re giving you.