Why Cats Like to Knock Things Over

Dr. Sarah Wooten of Cats.com explained why cats knock things over or bat at a variety of household objects, attributing this behavior to hunting instincts, boredom, and attention-seeking.

Cats are natural predators and many of their behaviors can be linked back to their ingrained hunting instincts. Cat paws have lots of nerve endings which makes them very sensitive. By patting, knocking, and swatting objects in their environment, cats are gaining valuable information that helps them decide whether that object is safe or not.

Of course, there’s always a chance that it was an accident.

The first and most obvious answer is that your cat never meant to knock over the item in the first place. Precariously balanced possessions might take a tumble as your cat accidentally brushes past them. Occasionally, your cat might misjudge a jump and knock something over, especially if they weren’t expecting it to be there.



Dr. Wooten also talks about stopping these interruptive behaviors by offering more enrichment and play time, and ignoring when things that are being knocked over, as the attention will reinforce the behavior.

A Good Example of This Behavior