Why Cats Knead (Make Biscuits) With Their Paws

Dr. Sarah Wooten of Cats.com, who previously shared why cats knock things over, talked about several theories as to why felines knead surfaces with their paws. Wooten further explained that this habit, known as “making biscuits”, could be left over from kittenhood, when they kneaded their mother’s belly for milk. It also could be to prepare for sleep, to leave their scent behind, or just stretch their paws.

Ever wondered why your cat kneads with their paws — like they’re making biscuits on your lap, blanket, or furniture? In this video, we explain what cat kneading means, why cats do it, and what your cat may be trying to tell you when they start this comforting, rhythmic motion.