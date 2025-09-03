The Different Contextual Reasons Why Cats Purr

Dr. Sarah Wooten of Cats.com, who previously shared why cats knock things over and why cats make biscuits, explains the many different reasons why cats purr, noting that it’s not always due to happiness. Instead, purring, like everything else, is contextual.

So when you think about why a cat is purring, you really have to interpret it within the context of the greater situation. What’s going on around the cat? What other behaviors is the cat exhibiting? What is the sound of the purr like?

Wooten also explains how the frequencies of purring can actually lead to healing.

It’s thought that the vibrations from the activity of purring are physically rejuvenating. It’s a way for a cat to heal after they’ve been stressed. …

And they’ve actually measured the frequency of the vibrations of these different purrs which can range from like 20 hertz up to like 150 hertz …found that these frequencies in studies, actually promote bone growth and bone healing.